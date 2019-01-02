  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:30 AMPaid Program
    08:00 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    08:30 AMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, talkers

(CBS Philly/CBS Local)–And if your New Year’s resolution is to give up alcohol, you may be interested in this study.  British researchers found that people who gave up drinking for the first month of 2018 reported drinking less eight months later.

Researchers from the University of Sussex observed over 800 people who took part in “Dry January” — a health campaign to abstain from alcohol.

“The simple act of taking a month off alcohol helps people drink less in the long term: by August people are reporting one extra dry day per week,” says Dr. Richard de Visser, the study’s psychologist.

Seven in 10 participants slept better the study noted.

Three in five participants lost weight.