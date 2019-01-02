PASADENA (CBSLA) – The maker of a Tournament of Roses float that started smoking during the New Year’s Day parade could face a big fine.

Fiesta Floats built the 90-foot display to honor Chinese-American railroad workers. Smoke was seen rising from the float as it rounded the intersection of Orange Grove and Green, according to city officials.

According to a company statement, a small leak created a fine mist of transmission fluid that made contact with a hot exhaust pipe, which in turn created a large amount of smoke.

As a precaution, the float was immediately stopped and everyone was evacuated, according to Tim Estes, president of Fiesta Parade Floats.

The delay caused by the broken-down float led some attendees to believe that the parade was actually over, prompting some attendees to flood the streets and causing additional delays to the rest of the parade.

No injuries were reported.

“We will be working hand-in-hand with the Tournament to determine the cause of the leak once the float returns from the post parade showcase later today,” Estes said Wednesday.

Tournament of Roses officials will determine whether any fines will be levied for the disruption.

Some people who missed seeing the float on New Year’s Day came out Wednesday for a closer look.

“We were at the tail end of the parade, so we didn’t get to see it at all,” said Jean Brown of Northern California. “So we thought we’d come check it out.”

All the Rose Parade floats are parked along Sierra Madre and Washington Boulevard and will be on display until 5 p.m. Wednesday.