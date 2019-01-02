Filed Under:Curb Your Enthusiasm

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Actor Bob Einstein, known to millions as Marty Funkhouser on “Curb Your Enthusiasm” — and prior to that as comedic stuntman Super Dave Osborne — has died at the age of 76.

GettyImages 985745100 Report: Curb Star Bob Einstein Dies At 76

Bob Einstein arrives to the Premiere Of HBO’s “Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind” at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on June 27, 2018, in Hollywood. (Getty Images)

Einstein died Wednesday in Indian Wells in the Coachella Valley, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Deadline Hollywood reported that he had been battling cancer.

His brother, actor and director Albert Brooks, tweeted a tribute.

“R.I.P. My dear brother Bob Einstein. A great brother, father and husband. A brilliantly funny man. You will be missed forever.”

“I’m in shock,” his “Curb” costar Richard Lewis also tweeted. “I knew him forever. Love to his loved ones. His long career is hard to match. His role on #curbyourenthusiasm was excruciatingly brilliant! Our cast and crew will be devastated. He was so loved. He told me how much he loved LD and Curb. RIP buddy.”

Along with “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Super Dave All Stars,” Einstein’s other credits include “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour,” “Arrested Development,” “Oceans 13,” “Roseanne” and “Modern Romance.” He was also featured in Jerry Seinfeld’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”

This is a developing story, refresh this page for updates.

