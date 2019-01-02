  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Wrestling, WWE

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Iconic WWE announcer and interviewer “Mean” Gene Okerlund has died at the age of 76.

The WWE announced Wednesday that Okerlund had passed away, but did not provide immediate details on the cause or location of his death.

GettyImages 484967671 Legendary WWE Announcer Mean Gene Okerlund Dies At 76

Gene Okerlund attends the WWE screening of “Legends’ House” at Smith & Wollensky on April 15, 2014 in New York City. (Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

Okerlund joined the WWE in 1984, interviewing the likes of Hulk Hogan and “Macho Man” Randy Savage. He was given the moniker “Mean Gene” by wrestler Jesse Ventura.

“As the respected and reliable man behind the microphone in WWE, Okerlund branched out from interviewing and provided ringside commentary and hosted several shows, including All-American Wrestling, Tuesday Night Titans, Wrestling Challenge and Prime Time Wrestling,” the WWE wrote in a news release.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006.

Tributes for Okerlund poured in from across social media.

“Just heard Mean Gene Okerlund has passed away,” Steve Austin wrote. “As an interviewer, pitch man, announcer, or host, he was untouchable. Simply the best. Total professional with quick wit, sarcasm, humor, and that golden voice. Condolences to his friends and family.”

