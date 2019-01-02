LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Iconic WWE announcer and interviewer “Mean” Gene Okerlund has died at the age of 76.

The WWE announced Wednesday that Okerlund had passed away, but did not provide immediate details on the cause or location of his death.

Okerlund joined the WWE in 1984, interviewing the likes of Hulk Hogan and “Macho Man” Randy Savage. He was given the moniker “Mean Gene” by wrestler Jesse Ventura.

“As the respected and reliable man behind the microphone in WWE, Okerlund branched out from interviewing and provided ringside commentary and hosted several shows, including All-American Wrestling, Tuesday Night Titans, Wrestling Challenge and Prime Time Wrestling,” the WWE wrote in a news release.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006.

Tributes for Okerlund poured in from across social media.

“Just heard Mean Gene Okerlund has passed away,” Steve Austin wrote. “As an interviewer, pitch man, announcer, or host, he was untouchable. Simply the best. Total professional with quick wit, sarcasm, humor, and that golden voice. Condolences to his friends and family.”

Mean Gene I love you my brother HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 2, 2019

A voice and sound track to an entire era of our industry. He was the star of some of @WWE’s most memorable segments. “Mean Gene” was beloved by all who got to work with him. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time. https://t.co/9ddj6372eE — Triple H (@TripleH) January 2, 2019

Of the very few regrets I harbor in my career, one was never getting to scream "Mean Gene" when answering the queries of a man who presence was larger than life and ingrained in the better memories of my childhood.

RIP Mean Gene.

My condolences to the Okerlund family. — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) January 2, 2019

WWE universe has lost one of its greatest announcers and truly one of the nicest guys you’d ever know. “Mean” Gene Okerlund, RIP my friend pic.twitter.com/u3bS6pePmY — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) January 2, 2019