  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    12:00 PMKCAL 9 News at Noon
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Carr Park, Goose Shot, huntington beach, Injured Goose

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — A Canadian goose is recovering after being shot in the neck with an arrow at the same Huntington Beach park where prescription pills had been dumped, sickening two other birds.

The Wetlands & Wildlife Care Center said the goose was brought in Friday with a plastic archery arrow through its neck. Rescuers say it may have been flying around Carr Park in Huntington Beach with that arrow in its neck for as long as a week.

“It’s awful, it’s horrible,” resident Stephanie Spatz said. “Anyone who does that is inhumane.”

The bird has begun to eat on its own and is in stable condition, but still considered critical, officials said. He remains on antibiotics, pain medication and fluids. Birds often die from shock immediately after an arrow is removed, so this Canadian goose’s prognosis is promising.

If the bird had the arrow in its neck for as a long as a week, it may have been shot at the same time prescription pills were dumped at Carr Park. It’s unclear if the incidents are connected, but rescuers say it’s a strange coincidence.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s