ANAHEIM HILLS (CBSLA) – A car slammed into a fire hydrant in Anaheim Hills Tuesday night creating a water main break and sinkhole.

The single-car crash occurred at 8:11 p.m. at the intersection of East Willowick Circle and Nohl Ranch Road, according to Anaheim police.

The broken water main sent water gushing into the street and created a sinkhole.

Anaheim Public Utilities were on scene all night conducting repairs. Nohl Ranch Road remained closed as of 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The driver who caused the crash was not injured, police said. Alcohol and drugs were not believed to be factors.