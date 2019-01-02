  • KCAL9On Air

Anaheim, Anaheim Hills

ANAHEIM HILLS (CBSLA) – A car slammed into a fire hydrant in Anaheim Hills Tuesday night creating a water main break and sinkhole.

Capture Crash Into Hydrant Sparks Water Main Break, Sinkhole In Anaheim Hills

(CBS2)

The single-car crash occurred at 8:11 p.m. at the intersection of East Willowick Circle and Nohl Ranch Road, according to Anaheim police.

The broken water main sent water gushing into the street and created a sinkhole.

Anaheim Public Utilities were on scene all night conducting repairs. Nohl Ranch Road remained closed as of 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The driver who caused the crash was not injured, police said. Alcohol and drugs were not believed to be factors.

