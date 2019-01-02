NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 06: Ariana Grande performs onstage at Billboard Women In Music 2018 on December 6, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Billboard )

INDIO (CBSLA) — Coachella on Wednesday night tweeted the full 2019 lineup for the annual music and arts festival in Indio.

Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Ariana Grande are headlining.

Coachella will be taking place at the Empire Polo Club April 12-14 and April 19-21.

Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday and are expected to sell out.