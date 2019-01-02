LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The year just started, but a viral new challenge has already been added to the “don’t-try-this-at-home” category.

Netflix issued a Twitter warning Wednesday urging people to avoid the “Bird Box” challenge, inspired by the streaming service’s popular new film that stars Sandra Bullock as a woman who tries to lead herself and her two children to safety from a mysterious entity that drives anyone who sets eyes on it to commit suicide.

To avoid such a fate, Bullock and the children – named only Boy and Girl – travel blindfolded.

The movie’s premise has sparked an internet challenge, with people filming themselves blindfolded trying to perform mundane tasks such as riding a scooter, climbing stairs or simply maneuvering around their homes. While others have taken it so far as to drive with their eyes covered.

Jesus take the wheel #BirdBoxChallenge pic.twitter.com/AddRNfOfUN — Shut up or square up (@RealFakeShanti) December 31, 2018

A child was also filmed running into a wall while blindfolded.

Although no serious injuries have been reported, some online videos show people running into walls, falling or otherwise failing in their efforts.

Netflix tweeted: “Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE.”

Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes. — Netflix US (@netflix) January 2, 2019

According to the New York Times, YouTube personality Morgan Adams posted a video of her “24 Hour Bird Box Challenge” showing her and a friend spending an entire day blindfolded, which garnered nearly 2 million views in four days.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)