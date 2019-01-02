LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The year just started, but a viral new challenge has already been added to the “don’t-try-this-at-home” category.
Netflix issued a Twitter warning Wednesday urging people to avoid the “Bird Box” challenge, inspired by the streaming service’s popular new film that stars Sandra Bullock as a woman who tries to lead herself and her two children to safety from a mysterious entity that drives anyone who sets eyes on it to commit suicide.
To avoid such a fate, Bullock and the children – named only Boy and Girl – travel blindfolded.
The movie’s premise has sparked an internet challenge, with people filming themselves blindfolded trying to perform mundane tasks such as riding a scooter, climbing stairs or simply maneuvering around their homes. While others have taken it so far as to drive with their eyes covered.
A child was also filmed running into a wall while blindfolded.
Although no serious injuries have been reported, some online videos show people running into walls, falling or otherwise failing in their efforts.
Netflix tweeted: “Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE.”
According to the New York Times, YouTube personality Morgan Adams posted a video of her “24 Hour Bird Box Challenge” showing her and a friend spending an entire day blindfolded, which garnered nearly 2 million views in four days.
(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)