ANGELINO HEIGHTS (CBSLA) – Crews were working to repair a water main break that was partially flooding streets in Angelino Heights Wednesday night.

Los Angeles Fire crews responded to the scene near Sunset Boulevard and Beaudry Avenue around 10 p.m.

The rupture was spewing water in the area, including into a Jack in the Box where minor flooding was reported inside the fast-food restaurant.

SKY2 was over the scene, where water was seen rushing down Sunset Boulevard and into the Jack in the Box drive thru and a CVS Pharmacy parking lot.

Several streets in the area were closed. Water outages have not yet been reported.