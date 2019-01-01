GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — A woman and a 9-year-old girl were killed in a violent rollover crash on the westbound 22 Freeway early New Year’s Day, coroner’s officials reported.

Authorities said the 33-year-old woman and the child were involved in the four-vehicle collision east of Valley View St. around 12:52 a.m. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman died at UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange, according to the coroner.

Video footage from the scene showed a man in police custody struggling with officers, breaking a patrol car window and climbing out. He was eventually handcuffed, strapped to a gurney and loaded into an ambulance. A California Highway Patrol sergeant told news photographers that the man had been involved in the crash and that his role in the collision was being investigated.

All lanes on the freeway were closed at Knott Ave. after the crash and had not reopened as of 9 a.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.