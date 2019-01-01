  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    12:00 PMKCAL 9 News at Noon
    1:00 PMThe Investigators
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:22 Freeway, California Highway Patrol, Deadly Crash

11A VO FATAL CRASH KCBSXZQJ.mp4 .00 00 00 00.Still001 1 Woman And Child Killed In Crash on 22 Freeway In Garden GroveGARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — A woman and a 9-year-old girl were killed in a violent rollover crash on the westbound 22 Freeway early New Year’s Day, coroner’s officials reported.

Authorities said the 33-year-old woman and the child were involved in the four-vehicle collision east of Valley View St. around 12:52 a.m. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman died at UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange, according to the coroner.

Video footage from the scene showed a man in police custody struggling with officers, breaking a patrol car window and climbing out. He was eventually handcuffed, strapped to a gurney and loaded into an ambulance. A California Highway Patrol sergeant told news photographers that the man had been involved in the crash and that his role in the collision was being investigated.

22 fwy crash stringer.00 00 06 05.Still001 Woman And Child Killed In Crash on 22 Freeway In Garden Grove

(Credit: ANG News)

All lanes on the freeway were closed at Knott Ave. after the crash and had not reopened as of 9 a.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s