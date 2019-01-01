  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Barricade

WESTLAKE (CBSLA) – A man with a knife was barricaded inside a Westlake house Tuesday while a police SWAT team surrounded the residence, authorities said.

The siege started just before 6 p.m. when police received calls that a suspect in his 40s or 50s was in the 500 block of Burlington Street allegedly chasing and threatening passersby with a knife, according to Sgt.

Ricardo Acosta of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Rampart Station.

Acosta said the man went into a bungalow and refused to come out when police knocked on the door.

A SWAT team was called and “a few neighboring residences” were evacuated, he said. Other neighbors sheltered in place.

SKY2 was over the scene where law enforcement and neighbors gathered outside of the home.

As of late Tuesday night, the suspect had not been forced out, Acosta said.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

