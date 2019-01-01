LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The utility that supplies Southern California with natural gas is asking its customers to conserve energy as chilly, windy conditions sweep through the region.

Southern California Gas Co. aka SoCalGas announced Monday that it was extending its “Dial It Down” alert into the New Year. First issued Dec. 28, the alert now asks customers to reduce their use of natural gas for heating, hot water and cooking through Wed, Jan. 2.

The gas company recommends customers set their thermostats to 68 degrees when they’re at home, especially at night, and at 55 degrees when they’re not home. A list of recommendations issued by SoCalGas also includes:

Washing clothes with cold water;

Taking shorter hot showers;

Reducing the temperature on water heaters;

Running only full loads of dishes and clothes;

Using low-flow shower heads;

Keeping windows and doors closed when the heater is on; and

Dressing warmer.

SoCalGas has claimed that natural gas supplies are strained due to restrictions by California’s Public Utilities Commission following the historic gas leak at its Aliso Canyon facility.