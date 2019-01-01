  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Garden Grove, Las Vegas, Nhu Annie Ngoc Quynh Nguyen

LAS VEGAS (CBSLA/CBS News/AP) — Police are searching for the woman they say used a stolen car to run over and kill a manicurist after running out on the $35 bill.

The Clark County Coroner’s office says 51-year-old Nhu “Annie” Ngoc Quynh Nguyen died of multiple blunt-force injuries. The agency listed Nguyen as a resident of Garden Grove, although she had reportedly been living in Las Vegas.

The woman went to her car, telling salon workers she would come back to pay another way but then tried to drive away, according to police Lt. Ray Spencer.

Nugyen ran in front of the car to try to stop the woman from driving off but was hit by the vehicle, police said. The woman drove away, and Nguyen was taken to a hospital, where she died.

GoFundMe page for Nguyen, which said she was the mother of 3 girls, had raised more than $10,000 by Tuesday.

nguyen 35795662 1546241566287990 r Manicurist Killed By Customer Who Ran Out On $35 Bill, Police Say

Nhu “Annie” Ngoc Quynh Nguyen. (Credit: GoFundMe)

Sonny Chung, who said he lived with Nguyen for 13 years, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he tried in vain to stop the suspect. “I tried to hold the car back, but I’m not Superman,” Chung told the newspaper. “She ran off for $35 and killed my wife — $35 to run my wife over.”

The suspect was in a rental car that had been stolen three weeks ago, Spencer said. The car was found abandoned at a nearby apartment complex.

Investigators don’t believe the person who rented the car was connected to the crime and were reviewing surveillance video to try to identify the woman.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

