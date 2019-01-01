  • KCAL9On Air

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A teenage girl learning how to drive smashed into a packed restaurant in South Los Angeles Tuesday afternoon.

KCAL9’s Cristy Fajardo spoke to the teen’s aunt, who said she was teaching the girl how to drive when she crashed into the entrance of La Mayordomia.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

About 40 people were inside the restaurant when the crash occurred around 4:30 p.m.

One person inside the restaurant suffered non-life threatening injures, officials said.

Neither the girl nor her aunt have been identified.

