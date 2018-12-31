GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 23: Running back Todd Gurley #30 of the Los Angeles Rams smiles on the sidelines during the second half of the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 31-9. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley is expected to return for the postseason, according to head coach Sean McVay.

“He’s taking steps in the right direction and I would be very surprised if he’s not feeling good, ready to roll for our divisional game,” McVay said to reporters Monday.

Gurley was sidelined the last two regular season games with a knee injury.

The Rams earned the No. 2 seed and a first round bye and will host the Divisional Round on Saturday, Jan. 12.

“I think it’s been making good progress. He’s feeling good. He came in today and everything was positive with what we’re getting from (Senior Director of Sports Medicine and Performance) Reggie (Scott),” said McVay.