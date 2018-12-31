NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Firefighters responded early Monday to an incident at an automotive business that left one person dead.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says its first responders were able to pull the victim from underneath the vehicle that had fallen from a floor jack. They found that the victim was “beyond help” and declared that person dead at the scene.

Firefighters said they notified CAL OSHA per department protocol, but weren’t able to comment on what caused the deadly incident, which was reported just before 8 a.m. on the 7200 block of Laurel Canyon Blvd.

This is a developing story and will be updated.