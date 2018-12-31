  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMFace the Truth
    09:30 AMFace the Truth
    10:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    11:00 AMCollege Football
    3:00 PMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:LAFD, North Hollywood

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Firefighters responded early Monday to an incident at an automotive business that left one person dead.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says its first responders were able to pull the victim from underneath the vehicle that had fallen from a floor jack. They found that the victim was “beyond help” and declared that person dead at the scene.

Firefighters said they notified CAL OSHA per department protocol, but weren’t able to comment on what caused the deadly incident, which was reported just before 8 a.m. on the 7200 block of Laurel Canyon Blvd.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s