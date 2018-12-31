DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police on Sunday notified homeless people living on one of downtown’s busiest streets that they will have to leave Monday morning to make way for partygoers attending New Year’s Eve festivities.

“They can be anyplace but there,” Sgt. A. Aguirre of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Central Station said Sunday evening.

Patrol officers have told homeless people living on First St. between Spring St. and Broadway that they must pack up their tents and other belongings and leave the area by about 6 a.m. Monday. They won’t be allowed to return until after 2 a.m. Tuesday, when the street is reopened after New Year’s celebrations end at Grand Park and The Music Center.

There were 10 tents pitched on the street when she checked Sunday evening, Aguirre said.

Officers allow the homeless to pitch tents on downtown streets at night as long as they do not block entrances to businesses and pack up early in the morning because they don’t have other places to go, she said. Many people do not use the winter shelter program because they don’t want to leave possessions behind.

