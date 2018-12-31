(CBSLA) — Here’s a look at the top 2 On Your Side stories of 2018 from CBS2 investigative reporter Kristine Lazar.

10. Social Security Overpayments

When Social Security discovers overpayments, it wants its money back – and fast.

9. Bed Bug Blame Game

Two senior citizens say they’re being billed thousands of dollars after their landlord refused to cover the cost of their bedbug extermination.

8. Real Headaches With Real ID

Obtaining a federally compliant driver’s license is proving to be a major hassle for some. (Learn what you need to get a Real ID here.)

7. Some Owners Say Tesla Model X Needs Too Many Repairs For Six-Figure Price

One owner tells us he’s taken his Model X to the shop four times, for everything from squeaky windows to doors that automatically close without warning.

6. Fitness Deals USA

See the report that prompted a strongly worded response from the fitness-equipment company whose unhappy customers spoke to CBS2.

5. Is Your Latest Holiday Gift Eavesdropping On You?

Could you be spied on in your own home and not even know it? Kristine Lazar gets inside Alexa’s controversial features.

4. Uplifting Ending For Vet Whose Car Was Totaled

Beloved former NCIS star Pauley Perrette saw our report on a veteran whose car was totaled in a hit-and-run. See how he reacts to her incredible act of generosity.

3. Terms Of Service Don’t Always Stop Ride-Hailing App Drivers From Taking Unaccompanied Minors

Uber and Lyft drivers aren’t supposed to take unaccompanied passengers under 18. Our investigation shows many drivers do it anyway.

2. 10 Years On, City’s Promise To Fix Elderly Disabled Couple’s Sidewalk In South L.A. Goes Unfulfilled

Meet the family who’s been waiting for the city to fix their pulverized sidewalk for literally a decade.

1. Pet Owners Blame Popular App In Deaths Of 4-Legged Friends

Local owners tell CBS2 they blame Rover for the deaths of their beloved dogs.

If you want to get in touch with Kristine Lazar, email 2onyourside@cbs.com and she’ll see if she can help you with your problem.