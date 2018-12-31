Filed Under:Jonathan Hart, Walgreen's

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — The security guard who police say killed a suspected shoplifter at a Hollywood pharmacy has been charged with murder, prosecutors announced Monday.

28-year-old Donald Vincent Ciota II, of Covina, was scheduled to be arraigned later Monday on one count of murder. The charge includes an allegation that he used a firearm “as a deadly and dangerous weapon.”

Police say Ciota opened fire inside the Walgreens at Sunset & Vine back on December 2nd after getting into a fight with the man he suspected of shoplifting. Prosecutors say he shot 21-year-old Jonathan Hart in the back as he ran away.

Jonathan Hart, 21. (credit: CBS)

Hart, whose friends called him Sky, was homeless. Those friends told CBS2 that Hart was not shoplifting prior to the altercation. Hart’s family has filed a $525 million lawsuit against Walgreens, saying Hart was targeted and that the pharmacy chain’s security policies contributed to his death.

Ciota’s bail is expected to be set at $3 million. He faces a maximum sentence of 50 years to life in prison if convicted.

 

  Steve Bellovary says:
    December 31, 2018 at 11:30 am

    Live by the sword, die by the sword. The so called victim should have chosen a different profession other than being a thief.

