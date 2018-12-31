Filed Under:Arrests, Montebello, Murder

MONTEBELLO (CBSLA) — Two men are under arrest in the murder of a Montebello man killed while walking home from work.

22-year-old Rene Lupian was shot and killed and robbed of his backpack on Nov. 7.

On Dec. 19 detectives released security camera video of a person of interest who was seen with him the night he died.

Two days later they arrested 19-year-old Abraham Cabrera of Alhambra and 20-year-old Wayne Andrew Seare Jr. of Montebello.

They also tracked down the woman who was also in the security video with Lupian. They have not figured out her role in the crime.

