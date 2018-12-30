BELL (CBSLA) — The driver of a truck accused of driving in the wrong way led the CHP on a pursuit that ended in a crash in South Los Angeles.

The chase started in the city of Bell around 1 a.m. Sunday when officers tried to pull over a driver suspected of being under the influence.

At one point, the driver hit a Bell police cruiser, according to authorities.

Eventually, the CHP deployed a PIT maneuver which successfully stopped the truck at Vermont Avenue and 55th Street.

Two men were arrested, one of which was taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries was unknown.

No officers or deputies were injured.