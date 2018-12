HEMET (CBSLA) — A fire ripped through a mobile home in Hemet, killing two people over the weekend.

The fire Saturday night was initially reported as a car on fire in the 1600 block of W. Johnston Avenue.

By the time firefighters had arrived on scene, flames had spread to a nearby mobile home.

One victim was found in the home. A second was also found in the home during another search of the property.

Both had died.

Investigators were still trying to determine the cause of the fire.