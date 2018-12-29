LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An inmate convicted in a Los Angeles County carjacking who is believed to have carjacked anther vehicle to escape from San Quentin State Prison was arrested in central California Saturday, officials said.

Shalom Mendoza, 21, was reported missing during a head count at about 9:35 p.m. Wednesday and was believed to have commandeered a vehicle not far from the prison to aid in his escape, state corrections officials said.

San Rafael police confirmed to KGO-7 in the Bay area that Mendoza was apprehended at a Taco Bell in Paso Robles on Saturday.

On Friday, Mendoza reportedly was seen at a Dollar Store in San Miguel about 4:20 p.m., where he was believed to have purchased dark clothing to wear instead of his prison uniform.

Investigators said they believed he was heading south toward the Los Angeles area.

Mendoza entered the prison system Dec. 20, 2017 to serve a five-year sentence for use of a deadly weapon during a carjacking or attempted carjacking and evading or attempting to evade a peace officer while driving recklessly.

San Quentin, California’s oldest prison, houses about 4,200 inmates.

