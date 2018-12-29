  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Newport Beach

NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) – A wild heist in Newport Harbor came to an end after a man tried to steal a 70-foot yacht on Sunday, police said.

Newport Harbor police and Orange County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the harbor for reports of a stolen yacht on Sunday around 3:45 p.m.

In a video, 24-year-old Theodore Liko Wilson was seen allegedly trying to steal the boat after jumping on board. Wilson was under the influence at the time, according to police.

“This is crazy, get out of the way! Back up, back up!” one person is heard shouting in a video posted to Facebook as the yacht veered toward several docked vessels.

The yacht reportedly collided with multiple boats and damaged a dock.

Another social media video shows Newport Beach police circling the boat in the harbor.

Wilson has been charged with DUI, resisting arrest, obstructing a police officer, grant theft and felony vandalism.

