MONTEBELLO (CBSLA) – A fire was burning at a recycling center in Montebello Saturday morning.

Montebello fire crews responded to the 1500 block of Chapin Road around 6:40 a.m. for the second-alarm fire.

Officials say wooden pallets were on fire at the center.

A cloud of smoke was seen over the area as the fire continued to burn.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.