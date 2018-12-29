LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A 66-year-old woman was killed and a 35-year-old woman critically injured Saturday morning in a house fire in the Boyle Heights area of Los Angeles.

The 66-year-old woman, who was taken to an area hospital in serious condition, was later pronounced dead, said Erik Scott of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Crews responded at 4 a.m. to the home on the 2200 block of East Sheridan Street, and located a one-story house with fire showing, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Knockdown of the fire was declared at 4:30 a.m., Stewart said.

A 34-year-old woman, with possible burns and smoke inhalation, was listed in critical condition at an area hospital. A 3-year-old boy, a 35-year-old man and a 66-year-old man were all listed in serious condition with possible smoke inhalation, said Amy Bastman of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Neighbors told KCAL9 reporter Joy Benedict the 66-year-old woman was a loving grandmother who watched the child every day so that his mother, the 34-year-old woman, could go to work.

Arson investigators were called to the scene to help determine the cause of the fire.

