OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Abdullah Hassan died Friday at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland following public outcry when his Yemeni mother could not get a visa to see him, leaders of the Council on American-Islamic Relations said Friday.

The hospitalization of 2-year-old Hassan and the U.S. ban on travel from some mostly Muslim countries, including Yemen, kept his mother Shaima Swileh from seeing her son until CAIR and a law firm filed an emergency lawsuit.

