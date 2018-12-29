  • KCAL9On Air

Abdullah Hassan, Yemeni

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Abdullah Hassan died Friday at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland following public outcry when his Yemeni mother could not get a visa to see him, leaders of the Council on American-Islamic Relations said Friday.

The hospitalization of 2-year-old Hassan and the U.S. ban on travel from some mostly Muslim countries, including Yemen, kept his mother Shaima Swileh from seeing her son until CAIR and a law firm filed an emergency lawsuit.

Read the full story on CBS San Francisco.

