Filed Under:Downey

DOWNEY (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for two men who ran from the scene of a rollover crash in Downey early Christmas morning after being confronted by neighbors.

Michelle Obispo told CBS2 she was wrapping presents at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday with her family when they heard a large crash outside their home at Gallatin and Downey Sanford Bridge roads.

Capture 42 Two Men Run Away From Hit And Run Rollover In Downey

Surveillance footage of the hit-and-run. (CBS2)

Their home security camera showed that a Toyota RAV4 had slammed into Obispo’s parked Toyota Camry and then flipped upside down.

When Obispo and her sister-in-law went outside to see if the driver and occupants needed help, they found two men stumble out of the SUV and run away.

“We tried to keep them here, but he said, ‘I’m leaving,’” Obispo told CBS2.

Security video showed the two men stumbling and then walking north on Gallatin Road.

“We told the first guy that came out to stay, we were like, ‘no, you’re staying,’” Obispo said. “But he was so drunk; in the video you can see that’s he’s just drunk and stumbling on a car right here. We asked him, ‘who was driving?’ He admitted, ‘I was driving.’ And his face, he was really drunk, he was blabbering.”

Obispo is now stuck with a large repair bill. She is asking the driver to turn himself in to police.

“Turn yourself in, do the right thing and pay for your mistake,” Obispo said.

Downey police have the license plate of the RAV4. At last report, officers were investigating if the driver who ran from the scene was in fact the registered owner, or if the vehicle had been reported stolen.

