LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — Chris Brown has been charged with two misdemeanor counts involving a pet monkey he is accused of keeping without a permit.

The 29-year-old entertainer is set to be arraigned Feb. 6 in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on two counts each of possession of a capuchin monkey between Oct. 31, 2017, and Jan. 3, 2018, without a permit from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Brown posted a picture to his 49 million Instagram followers in January showing his 3-year-old daughter, Royalty, cuddling with the monkey, named Fiji. The monkey was later taken away by CDFW officials.

He could face a maximum of six months in jail and a $1,000 fine if convicted as charged, according to Frank Mateljan of the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office.

Brown has been in repeated legal trouble since pleading guilty to the felony assault in 2009 of his then-girlfriend, Rihanna. He completed his probation in that case in 2015.

In July, Brown was arrested after a concert in Florida on an outstanding warrant for felony battery.

