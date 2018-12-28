  • KCAL9On Air

BAKERSFIELD (CBSLA/AP) – A man wanted for shooting and killing a police officer in Northern California Wednesday has been captured in the Bakersfield area of Kern County, according to a report.

The Modesto Bee newspaper reported Friday that the suspect in the slaying of 33-year-old Newman Police Cpl. Ronil Singh was caught either Thursday night or Friday morning. No further details were confirmed.

newman officer shooting Report: NorCal Cop Killing Suspect Captured in Bakersfield Area

Surveillance photos of the suspect wanted for shooting and killing a police officer during a traffic stop in Newman, Calif. Dec. 26, 2018. (Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department)

The suspect was not immediately identified. The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department was scheduled to hold a press conference at noon, the Bee reports.

Singh was shot just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, a few minutes after radioing in that he was pulling over a gray pickup truck that had no license plate in Newman, a town of about 10,000 people some 85 miles east of San Jose.

Singh was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A truck believed to have been the one stopped by Singh was later found in a garage in a mobile home park about four miles from the shooting.

Singh was a native of Fiji and the father of an infant son. He joined the Newman police force in 2011. Earlier in his career, Ronil Singh worked as a deputy with the Merced County Sheriff’s Department.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

