BAKERSFIELD (CBSLA/AP) – A man wanted for shooting and killing a police officer in Northern California Wednesday has been captured in the Bakersfield area of Kern County, according to a report.

The Modesto Bee newspaper reported Friday that the suspect in the slaying of 33-year-old Newman Police Cpl. Ronil Singh was caught either Thursday night or Friday morning. No further details were confirmed.

The suspect was not immediately identified. The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department was scheduled to hold a press conference at noon, the Bee reports.

Singh was shot just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, a few minutes after radioing in that he was pulling over a gray pickup truck that had no license plate in Newman, a town of about 10,000 people some 85 miles east of San Jose.

Singh was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A truck believed to have been the one stopped by Singh was later found in a garage in a mobile home park about four miles from the shooting.

Singh was a native of Fiji and the father of an infant son. He joined the Newman police force in 2011. Earlier in his career, Ronil Singh worked as a deputy with the Merced County Sheriff’s Department.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

