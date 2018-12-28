  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    08:30 AMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Central Alameda

CENTRAL ALAMEDA (CBSLA) – It took dozens of firefighters more than 90 minutes to contain a massive blaze that erupted at a large commercial building in Central Alameda Friday morning.

Capture1 Huge Flames Collapse Roof Of Central Alameda Commercial Building

(CBS2)

The fire was reported at 5:30 a.m. at a 100-foot by 50-foot commercial building in the 1800 block of East 41st Place.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews arrived on scene to find flames tearing through the roof, which had partially collapsed. Firefighters were also dealing with live power lines which were creating electrical hazards.

Capture 41 Huge Flames Collapse Roof Of Central Alameda Commercial Building

(CBS2)

More than 100 firefighters were forced to take a defensive position. The blaze was brought under control a little after 7 a.m.

There were no reports of injuries. Surrounding streets were closed off, and the public was advised to avoid the area.

There was no immediate word on what was housed in the building or what may have sparked the fire. LAFD arson investigators had responded.

Crews were also expected to remain on scene for several hours to monitor for any hot spots or flareups.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s