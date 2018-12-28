CENTRAL ALAMEDA (CBSLA) – It took dozens of firefighters more than 90 minutes to contain a massive blaze that erupted at a large commercial building in Central Alameda Friday morning.

The fire was reported at 5:30 a.m. at a 100-foot by 50-foot commercial building in the 1800 block of East 41st Place.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews arrived on scene to find flames tearing through the roof, which had partially collapsed. Firefighters were also dealing with live power lines which were creating electrical hazards.

More than 100 firefighters were forced to take a defensive position. The blaze was brought under control a little after 7 a.m.

There were no reports of injuries. Surrounding streets were closed off, and the public was advised to avoid the area.

There was no immediate word on what was housed in the building or what may have sparked the fire. LAFD arson investigators had responded.

Crews were also expected to remain on scene for several hours to monitor for any hot spots or flareups.