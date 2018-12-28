LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A greater-alarm fire damaged the attic of a popular eatery in downtown Los Angeles early Friday morning.

The fire was reported at 6:45 a.m. at the Urth Caffe located at 459 S. Hewitt St., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

It took nearly 100 firefighters almost 90 minutes to knock down the blaze. There were no injuries.

Arson investigators were on scene to try and determine a cause for the fire, which is believed to have started in the restaurant’s kitchen.

A financial estimate of the damage was not confirmed.

