LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Thousands of people in parts of Los Angeles were without power Thursday night as strong winds whipped through the area, knocking down trees and power lines.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said about 8,000 customers lost power, primarily in West Los Angeles.

SKY9’s Stu Mundel was over Culver City where entire neighborhoods were completely dark, and about 3,000 people were without power in the area.

A large tree had fallen onto a house in the 8800 block of Rosewood Avenue in West Hollywood. No injuries were reported, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The homeowner said the fallen tree, with its roots exposed, is the oldest and biggest on the block.

“The tree went, ‘Timber!’ and it fell,” Juanita Sperry said. “I just kind of stepped aside and looked at it in shock, basically. And I’m still in shock. But what are you gonna do?”

Sperry said it didn’t appear as though the tree broke through the roof, but there were cracks in the ceiling.

A tree removal crew was working to lift the tree off the home.

In North Hollywood, winds knocked over a tree that fell into the street in the area of Magnolia Boulevard and Tujunga Avenue. The topped tree just missed the statue of Amelia Earhart that stands outside the North Hollywood Library. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.