  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMYour Help is Needed Now!
    07:30 AMPaid Program
    08:00 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    08:30 AMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Valley Glen

VALLEY GLEN (CBSLA) – A woman and her teen son were found dead in a Valley Glen apartment late Wednesday night.

Capture 35 Mother, Teen Son Found Dead In Valley Glen Apartment

(CBS2)

At about 11:50 p.m., Los Angeles police were called to an apartment complex at Oxnard Street and Ranchito Avenue after a man called 911 to report he had come home to find the bodies of his 40-year-old wife and 13-year-old son.

Police told CBS2 they are investigating the case as a double-homicide, but are not looking for any outstanding suspects. It’s unclear if any arrests have been made.

There was no immediate word on the causes of death.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s