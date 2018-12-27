VALLEY GLEN (CBSLA) – A woman and her teen son were found dead in a Valley Glen apartment late Wednesday night.

At about 11:50 p.m., Los Angeles police were called to an apartment complex at Oxnard Street and Ranchito Avenue after a man called 911 to report he had come home to find the bodies of his 40-year-old wife and 13-year-old son.

Police told CBS2 they are investigating the case as a double-homicide, but are not looking for any outstanding suspects. It’s unclear if any arrests have been made.

There was no immediate word on the causes of death.