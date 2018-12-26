  • KCAL9On Air

GLENDALE (CBSLA) – Authorities released new surveillance video Wednesday of a female driver suspected in a hit-and-run collision which killed a 72-year-old Glendale woman last week.

Capture2 9 Video Shows Glendale Fatal Hit And Run Suspect In Liquor Store

Security video of the suspect inside the liquor store. (Glendale Police Department)

Novar Ismailyan was out Christmas shopping at around 7:20 p.m. on Dec. 21 when she was struck by a car while crossing at the intersection of Glenoaks Boulevard and Linden Avenue. She died at the scene.

Surveillance video showed Ismailyan exiting a nearby gift shop with a rolling suitcase moments before being hit.

Glendale police released surveillance video over the weekend — recorded just after the crash –which showed the suspect stopping her Toyota Prius on Allen Avenue, a side street just south of Glenoaks Boulevard, to inspect it for damage.

Furthermore, witnesses confirmed to investigators that they saw the suspect examining her car, but were unaware there had just been a fatal crash, police said.

Capture 18 Video Shows Glendale Fatal Hit And Run Suspect In Liquor Store

An undated photo of Novar Ismailyan.

On Wednesday, police released yet more surveillance video of the suspect, this time from inside a liquor store just a few blocks from the crash site. According to police, the suspect entered Castle Liquors, located 6808 San Fernando Rd., and made a purchase.

Police did not confirm when exactly the suspect was in the store.

She is described as white woman, in her late 50s to early 70s. Her Prius was described as black in color and a 2004 to 2015 model.

Anyone with information on the case should call police at 818-548-4911. The city of Glendale is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

