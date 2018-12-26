YORBA LINDA (CBSLA) – A 1-year-old boy was fatally struck by a pickup truck in front of his home in Yorba Linda one day after Christmas.

Yorba Linda deputies responded to the 4000 block of Casa Oro for reports of a child who was struck by a vehicle around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday.

The child, who has not been identified, was hit by a vehicle backing out of a nearby driveway. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver remained on scene, and it’s not yet clear if the driver was impaired.

An investigation is ongoing.