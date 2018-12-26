MANHATTAN BEACH (CBSLA) – More than two years after she went missing, a skull and other remains have been determined to be those of a missing Manhattan Beach woman who had Alzheimer’s disease, her husband said Wednesday.

Nancy Paulikas, who had early-onset Alzheimer’s disease, was 55 years old when wandered away from her husband at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Oct. 15, 2016.

Her death was confirmed after a charred partial skull was found on a mountainside, according to the county coroner’s office, which listed her date of death as March 11, 2017.

RELATED: Family Of Missing Woman Release Age-Progressed Photo

The remains were found on a steep hillside that burned above Sherman Oaks on that date.

The coroner’s office listed her cause and manner of death as undetermined.

Her husband, Kirk Moody, said he heard from police that the skull and some ribs were found to be Paulikas’ remains.

“I heard from the police today that they have identified a skull and some ribs as positively matching Nancy’s DNA,” he said.

Moody said he had no details as to the cause of death, but added that “it seems clear she met her demise in an unfortunate manner.”

Moody and the rest of Paulikas’ loved ones had been holding out hope she would be found in a care facility.

“She’s the love of my life and so far I’ve let her down,” Moody said earlier this year.

RELATED: ‘She’s The Love Of My Life:’ Husband Searching For Wife With Alzheimer’s Who Went Missing From LACMA

Paulikas had last been seen on security video that showed her walking west on McCarthy Vista near the time she went missing.

A $100,000 reward was offered for information leading to Paulikas’ safe return.

Her husband, who met Paulikas when both worked at TRW, said he hoped her case would raise awareness and “inspire efforts to better address issues with at-risk people going missing.”

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)