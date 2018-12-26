LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A couple found a bag of money in the Naples neighborhood of Long Beach and did the right thing and their reward was priceless.

Good Samaritans returned a man’s diaper bag to him. Inside they discovered a whole lot more than diapers.

“We saw the wallet. Opened it up and saw a ton of money in there,” said Gabriel Ruiz.

The man doesn’t want his name used but it his wife’s wallet.

“This is her passport. And a lot of money,” said the man.

$5,000 inside. Every penny the couple from Vietnam has. The man is attending college here.

“That’s got to pay for rent and my tuition for school and my baby,” said the man.

Here’s what he says happened. Christmas evening he, his wife and daughter came to Naples in Long Beach to take in the Christmas displays.

Another couple came there too for the same reason — Ruiz and Gabriela Jauregui. They took a picture at the same spot.

“We turn around. There’s a backpack on a seat,” said Jauregui.

They waited a while for the owner. When no one picked it up they looked inside for an ID, saw all that money and spent the night trying to find out who it belongs to.

“The names are in Vietnamese and everything and no address on the passports,” said Jauregui. “We stayed up all night looking for them on like Facebook.”

They couldn’t sleep. Neither could he.

“I thought ‘how can I get back to my country? How can I pay my tuition? My rent?’ Because already have baby,” said the man.

He came back and spent hours looking. He posted signs. Came back to search in the morning. No luck.

Meanwhile early in the morning, the couple found a secret compartment in the bag.

“There was a bunch of papers with all the information we needed. Phone Number , a name, an address,” said Jauregui.

Satisfied, they finally fell asleep and called him in the morning.

Asking him first to describe the bag, he did. They came to the address they found to return the bag they found.

“So happy we were able to find you,” said Jauregui.

“All I can say is thank you, thank you,” said the man. “You just saved my life. Can I have a hug please?”