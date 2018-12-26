SOUTH GATE (CBSLA) – A man was rescued from a burning house in South Gate early Wednesday morning and rushed to a hospital.

The fire was reported sometime before 2:49 a.m. in the 10300 block of San Vincente Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Crews arrived on scene to find a man inside the home. He was transported to a local hospital with burns, the fire department said. His condition is unknown.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire. After dousing the flames, crews remained on scene for several hours monitoring the home for hot spots.