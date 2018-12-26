  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Hollywood Hills

HOLLYWOOD HILLS (CBSLA) – A major artery in the Hollywood Hills was closed for several hours Tuesday night after a tree came crashing down onto the roadway, and downed power lines in the process.

Capture 32 Laurel Canyon Reopens In Hollywood Hills After Tree Brings Down Power Lines

(CBS2)

A tree came down at around 8:15 p.m. in the 1800 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard, near Gould Avenue, shutting down the roadway.

The closure caused major delays for drivers trying to get between West Hollywood and the San Fernando Valley.

It also knocked out power to about 290 Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers.

LADWP crews spend several hours chopping up the tree and repairing the downed lines.

Frustrated drivers were forced to use neighborhood streets to get through. Late Tuesday night, Little Laurel Canyon Road was opened for northbound drivers, but the southbound side remained closed.

Laurel Canyon was not fully reopened until early Wednesday morning. Power was restored to all customers.

