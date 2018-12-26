CARSON, CA - MARCH 30: Head coach Sigi Schmid of the Los Angeles Galaxy listens as Zlatan Ibrahimovic #9 speaks during a press conference at StubHub Center on March 30, 2018 in Carson, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Former Los Angeles Galaxy coach Sigi Schmid, who led the team to its first MLS Cup title in 2002, died Tuesday at the age of 65.

Schmid had been hospitalized on Dec. 10 at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in need of a heart transplant.

Born in Tübingen, West Germany, he moved to the United States with his family as a child.

Schmid was a starting midfielder at UCLA from 1972 to 1975. He went on to coach the Bruins from 1980 to 1999.

Schmid had two stints as coach of the Galaxy — from 1999 to 2004 and from 2017 to 2018.

He is survived by his wife Valerie and four children — Erik, Lacey, Kurt, and Kyle.