CULVER CITY (CBSLA) – One person was injured in a blaze which sparked at a motel in Culver City early Wednesday morning.

Capture 28 Flames Break Out At Culver City Motel, One Injured

The fire was reported at 3 a.m. at the Astro Motel, located at 3850 Sepulveda Blvd., according to the Culver Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived to find a portion of the motel well-involved in flames. They were able to contain the blaze to just one unit, but another two to three suffered smoke damage.

One person was rushed to UCLA Medical Center with burns. The patient’s condition was unknown.

The blaze prompted a Sig Alert and the closure of the northbound 405 Freeway off-ramp to Venice Boulevard. The off-ramp has since reopened.

Several guests were displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

