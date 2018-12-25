KOREATOWN (CBSLA) –Two men, a woman and a 3-year-old boy suffered significant injuries in a violent two-vehicle collision in Koreatown Christmas morning.

The crash occurred at 9:05 a.m. in the 3900 block of Wilshire Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. A traffic signal was damaged in the wreck.

Initial reports were that some of the patients were trapped and had to be extricated from their vehicles.

A 3-year-old boy, a 30-year-old man, a 30-year-old woman and a 35-year-old woman were rushed to local hospitals. The 30-year-old man was in critical condition and the other three, including the boy, were in serious condition, the fire department said.

A fifth patient, a 45-year-old man, was evaluated at the scene and declined to be transported to a hospital.

The circumstances of the crash were not immediately disclosed. LAPD and the L.A. Department of Transportation were also on scene.