LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – It’s going to be a white Christmas for some mountain areas in the Southland, as parts of Southern California are seeing light rain and snow Tuesday as a storm front moves through the region.

A winter weather advisory is in effect through 10 p.m. Tuesday for mountain systems in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, excluding the Santa Monica Mountains.

Two to four inches of snow are expected at elevations above 6,000 feet, with another inch at elevations above 4,000 feet, the National Weather Service reports. Wrightwood and Big Bear were seeing scattered snowfall Tuesday morning.

Drivers along the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine should be prepared for icy conditions, the NWS said.

Light, scattered showers were falling in Orange and Riverside counties.

“Most of the rain is not over the basin, it’s kind of sitting north of the L.A. basin, and then south in Orange County and Riverside County,” CBS2 Meteorologist Danielle Gersh said.

Big Bear Mountain Resort had received 3 inches of snow overnight Monday.

Meanwhile, some parts of Northern California received heavy snow overnight. The Lake Tahoe area could see more than a foot of fresh powder on Christmas.