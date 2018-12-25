HARBOR CITY (CBSLA) – It was a less than merry surprise when a large palm tree came crashing down onto a home in Harbor City in the early hours of Christmas morning.

The tree came down sometime before 3 a.m. Tuesday onto a home in the 26200 block of South Zephyr Avenue.

The tree hit a portion of the house, a fence, and also brushed up against a car. It also damaged a water main.

Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews got on scene quickly and were able to shut off the water before there was any street flooding.

There were no reports of any serious damage or injuries.

It’s unclear what caused the tree to fall.