NEAR HESPERIA (CBSLA) – The northbound 15 Freeway was shut down for hours Christmas morning in Hesperia near the Cajon Pass after a chain-reaction crash involving at least a dozen vehicles amid icy, snowy conditions.

The chain-reaction collision involving cars, trucks and big rigs began just after 6:30 a.m. on northbound 15 Freeway, south of Oak Hill Road, according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident information page.

By 8:30 a.m., Caltrans reported that the entire northbound side of the freeway was shut down.

Video from the scene showed vehicles with varying levels of damage, some appearing totaled, spun out in the roadway and on the shoulder. Several San Bernardino County Fire Department engines and ambulances were on scene.

It is unclear how many people were injured and what the extent of those injuries were.

The freeway was fully reopened by 10:30 a.m.

A winter weather advisory is in effect through 10 p.m. Tuesday for mountain systems in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, excluding the Santa Monica Mountains. Two to four inches of snow are expected at elevations above 6,000 feet, with another inch at elevations above 4,000 feet, the National Weather Service reports.