Filed Under:Homeless, Veterans

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – This could be a terminally ill veteran’s last Christmas, and she spent it giving back to others.

Jeanne Buchanan is battling terminal cancer, but she isn’t letting the debilitating disease slow her down.

She passed out socks, blankets and other goods to people living on the streets of Los Angeles, something she’s all too familiar with.

Buchanan was once homeless herself, and now she’s on a mission to show the less fortunate that they’re cared for this Christmas season.

“How could I shut my curtain and climb into my cozy bed and ignore it?” she said.

Leslie Marin has more.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s