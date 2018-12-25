LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – This could be a terminally ill veteran’s last Christmas, and she spent it giving back to others.

Jeanne Buchanan is battling terminal cancer, but she isn’t letting the debilitating disease slow her down.

She passed out socks, blankets and other goods to people living on the streets of Los Angeles, something she’s all too familiar with.

Buchanan was once homeless herself, and now she’s on a mission to show the less fortunate that they’re cared for this Christmas season.

“How could I shut my curtain and climb into my cozy bed and ignore it?” she said.

Leslie Marin has more.