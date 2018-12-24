  • KCAL9On Air

Malibu

MALIBU (CBSLA) – A blaze early Monday morning damaged the Malibu home of actress and TV host Brooke Burke.

Capture 17 Fire Burns Malibu Home Of Actress Brooke Burke

(CBS2)

The fire broke out at a large home in the 3500 block of Cross Creek Lane, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Crews arrived on scene to find flames spreading into the floor and some of the walls. Because of that, firefighters had trouble accessing and finding the fire, but eventually extinguished it.

There were no injuries. It’s unclear if anyone was home at the time.

According to property records, the home is owned by Brooke Burke-Charvet and is valued at $3 million. There was no word on a cause.

