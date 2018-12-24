GLENDALE (CBSLA) – Authorities released grainy new surveillance video Monday of a female driver wanted for fleeing the scene after hitting and killing a 72-year-old Glendale woman last week.

Novar Ismailyan was out Christmas shopping at around 7:20 p.m. Friday when she was struck by a car while crossing at the intersection of Glenoaks Boulevard and Linden Avenue. She died at the scene.

Earlier surveillance video showed Ismailyan exiting a nearby gift shop with a rolling suitcase moments before being hit.

Glendale police obtained new surveillance video over the weekend — recorded just after the crash –which showed a woman stopping her Toyota Prius on Allen Avenue, a side street just south of Glenoaks Boulevard, to inspect it for damage.

Furthermore, witnesses confirmed to investigators that they saw the suspect examining her car, but were unaware there had just been a fatal crash, police said.

The suspect was described as white woman, in her late 50s to early 70s. Her Prius was described as black in color and a model somewhere between 2004 to 2015.

Anyone with information on the case should call police at 818-548-4911.