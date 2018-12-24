Filed Under:Glendale

GLENDALE (CBSLA) – Authorities released grainy new surveillance video Monday of a female driver wanted for fleeing the scene after hitting and killing a 72-year-old Glendale woman last week.

vlcsnap 2018 12 24 10h17m07s544 Female Driver Sought In Glendale Hit And Run That Killed Elderly Woman

Security video shows a suspect in the top right corner examining her Toyota Prius moments after the fatal collision. (Glendale PD)

Novar Ismailyan was out Christmas shopping at around 7:20 p.m. Friday when she was struck by a car while crossing at the intersection of Glenoaks Boulevard and Linden Avenue. She died at the scene.

Earlier surveillance video showed Ismailyan exiting a nearby gift shop with a rolling suitcase moments before being hit.

Capture2 5 Female Driver Sought In Glendale Hit And Run That Killed Elderly Woman

Security video shows Novar Ismailyan as she exits a gift shop just prior to be being struck. (Glendale PD)

Glendale police obtained new surveillance video over the weekend — recorded just after the crash –which showed a woman stopping her Toyota Prius on Allen Avenue, a side street just south of Glenoaks Boulevard, to inspect it for damage.

Furthermore, witnesses confirmed to investigators that they saw the suspect examining her car, but were unaware there had just been a fatal crash, police said.

The suspect was described as white woman, in her late 50s to early 70s. Her Prius was described as black in color and a model somewhere between 2004 to 2015.

Capture 18 Female Driver Sought In Glendale Hit And Run That Killed Elderly Woman

An undated photo of Novar Ismailyan.

Anyone with information on the case should call police at 818-548-4911.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s