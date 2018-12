BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — The water leak in Beverly Hills has been fixed and road repairs are complete, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

All lanes of Sunset in both directions are open between Rexford and Alpine.

The leak was discovered a week ago, forcing the street closures.

The completion of repairs comes a day earlier than anticipated.

For information on the leak, call the Beverly Hills Public Works customer service line at 310-285-2467.